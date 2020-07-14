One tests +ve after release from QF in Namsai; 5 buildings contained in ICR

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: A man in his mid-twenties tested Covid-19 positive after being released from the quarantine centre in Namsai.

A Chennai returnee, he had tested negative while in the quarantine facility, following which he had been released with home-quarantine advice.

Namsai DC RK Sharma said that the second sample was collected even though the man had tested negative as many who had returned in the same batch had tested positive in the neighbouring district.

His sample was collected on 7 July and the report came on 12 July.

Meanwhile, the administration has sealed “entire Telbari village and part of Deobeel village to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in the interest of public health,” and has declared the area as a containment zone.

Health Secretary P Parthiban said that the health department has been asked to carry out antigen tests on all contacts in the containment zone.

Meanwhile, the Itanagar capital region (ICR) administration on Monday contained five buildings in Naharlagun and put the residents under home quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The buildings are Tadar Pinda building in G Extension, Tadar Mongku building in Upper Police Colony, and Parboti House – all in E Sector – and Techi Mopung SPT house in Medical Colony, TRIHMS.

“At present the perimeter of the containment area shall be the building areas and no buffer zone has been created as the scale is reportedly localized within these buildings as per contact tracing. However, the perimeter could be expanded subject to subsequent findings,” read an order issued by ICR DC Komkar Dulom.