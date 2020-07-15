Last rites of businessman held at Karsingsa

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 14: The last rites of the 32-year-old Covid-19 patient with comorbidity who passed away at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, on Monday were held at the Karsingsa crematorium on Tuesday.

TRIHMS authorities informed that his body was released at around 4:30 pm from the hospital, and later taken to the crematorium in Karsingsa by a police and medical team led by a magistrate.

The patient had been admitted to the TRIHMS on 9 July. He was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome and Type-II diabetes. He is the third person in the state to die due to Covid-19.

A resident of E Sector in Naharlagun, the deceased was engaged in wholesale, retail and hardware supply businesses all over the state.

He was the youngest of three brothers and was living in a joint family along with his mother, brother, wife, two sisters-in-law and their children. Reportedly, all of them, including the workers and salesmen at his shop, have tested Covid-19 positive and are currently admitted in the Covid care centre.

The deceased’s elder brother, who had earlier left for their village in Bihar, was unable to return to Naharlagun to attend the last rites due to the ongoing lockdown.