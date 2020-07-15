Govt reconstitutes SSA interview boards

ITANAGAR, Jul 14: the state cabinet has rolled back its decision to include a panchayat leader along with two residents of the district concerned as part of the five-member selection board to conduct interviews for the recruitment of teachers under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA)/ISSE in the districts.

On 8 July, the cabinet issued new guidelines for the recruitment, following criticism from several organizations in the state.

“The other members of the selection committee would be respective DDSEs and two subject experts to be chosen by the deputy commissioner,” the cabinet decided.

It will now become a four-member committee headed by the deputy commissioner in every district.