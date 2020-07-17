State crosses 500 mark in Covid-19 cases

ITANAGAR, Jul 16: Arunachal crossed the 500 mark after 52 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were recorded on Thursday. Till Wednesday, the state had a total of 491 cases.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) alone recorded 42 cases. The ICR still leads the state’s tally with 247 active cases.

Of the 42, two are returnees and tested positive in quarantine facilities.

In tests done through RDT-Antigen, 11 cases were detected in Polo Colony, two each in SBI bazaar area, A Sector (mini-mela) and Down Police Colony, and one each in the mini-secretariat area, the helipad area (Nigam Colony) and Papu Nallah – all in Naharlagun, according to health officials.

One case was detected in Mowb-II in Itanagar.

In tests done through RT-PCR, eight cases were detected in Nirjuli (Bage Tinali). In Naharlagun, two cases each were detected in Upper Police Colony and E Sector, and one case each in B and F Sectors and Papu Nallah.

A policeman on Covid-19 duty also tested positive in Naharlagun. Five CRPF personnel tested positive in Senki, Itanagar.

East Siang also reported seven new cases. Upper Subansiri recorded three positive cases, two of whom are returnees and tested positive in quarantine facilities.

The state’s total Covid-19 positive cases stand at 543. A total of 153 people have recovered, and three deaths have been reported.

There are currently 387 active cases.