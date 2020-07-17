Etalin PAPF seeks compensation, threatens to go to court

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, Jul 16: The Project Affected People’s Forum (PAPF), with headquarters in Etalin, has asked the Dibang Valley deputy commissioner to send a reminder letter to the Jindals for the release of one-third of the land compensation against the 3097 mw Etalin hydroelectric project (HEP), and threatened to go to court if the compensation is not released.

Despite several letters, the Jindals are yet to release the compensation money, which the forum says is a violation of the LARR Act, 2013 (Special Provision for ST/SC) and the FR Act, 2006.

The PAPF said there is no provision to quash the right to claim 1/3 compensation “as it is a privilege and right of the ST/SC PAFs.”

It said it would approach the judiciary and other offices if the compensation is not released.

The PAPF accused the state and the central governments of not giving attention to the project and not being concerned about the special right and provisions for ST/SC PAPFs enshrined under Section 41 (6) of the LARR Act and the FR Act.

It further said both the state and the central governments were not giving attention to the issues relating to statutory clearances, due to which, it said, the project has been delayed for the last six years.

“If the HEP is to be delayed for such a long period, why were our ancestral community land and forest acquired?” it asked.