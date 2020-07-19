Contractors urge govt to let hardware shops open during lockdown

ITANAGAR, Jul 18: The All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has appealed to the state government and the district administration to allow the hardware shops to open and transport construction materials three days a week during the lockdown in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), if it is extended.

In a press release, the association stated that lockdowns being imposed at regular intervals have affected the contractors of the capital region and other parts of the district who purchase cement and steel from the ICR.

It said many contractors have halted their work due to shortage of construction materials like cement, steel bars, sand, stone chips, etc.

Claiming that not a single paisa has so far been released against the contractors’ pending bills since the time the government had announced to release Rs 400 crore to pay their bills, the association requested the state government to instruct the finance and planning branch to expedite the process.

It also questioned the delay in completing the 35-bedded Covid-19 hospital in Kola Camp in Doimukh, and said that people from several districts fully depend on the hospitals in the ICR.