Weeklong lockdown in Kamle from 20 Jul

RAGA, Jul 18: The rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) seems to have rattled the state, with the Raga Trades and Commerce Association (RTCA) in Kamle district on Saturday calling for a weeklong lockdown, from 20-27 July, in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

In a representation to the deputy commissioner, the RTCA stated that the lockdown in ICR is going to end on 20 July, “therefore, there is possibility that people of Kamle who reside in Itanagar capital region may come back to Raga and there is great possibility that residents may also get infected if returnees are infected.”

Following this, DC Hengo Basar has imposed a weeklong lockdown in the entire district under Section 144 CrPC. It shall be in effect from 5 am of 20 July to 10 pm of 26 July.