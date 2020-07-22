6 test positive after testing negative in QF, 4 areas declared containment zones in L/Subansiri

Staff reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 21: Six new Covid-19 cases have been detected in Lower Subansiri, taking the total to 22 in the district.

All are returnees and had completed their mandatory institutional quarantine. They tested negative, following which they had been sent for home quarantine.

But they have now tested positive again.

“They were tested again as primary contacts since those staying in the same facilities had tested positive. All are asymptomatic and

all have been shifted to the CCC,” DMO Dr Tage Kano said.

The cases are from Siiro, Dutta and Nenchalya. They had been in home quarantine for more than a week before they were tested again.

The samples of others in the same quarantine facility were collected on 13 July and sent to Naharlagun. However, the results were returned only on 20 July, following which the six were retested as primary contacts.

The health department did not respond as to why returning the results took so long.

Siiro, Dutta and Nenchalya villages in Ziro-I and Police Colony, Yazali, in Ziro-II have been declared as containment zones after positive cases were detected by the rapid response teams.

Manipoliyang, Mudang Tage and Hija, along with Old Ziro market, including Kudung Barang, Peni and Pitapool petrol pump, are the buffer zones.

In an order on 21 July, DC Swetika Sachan issued standard operating procedures for strict compliance by the residents for timely containment of the virus.

Accordingly, the residents of the villages are not to move out of their houses for a period of 14 days, unless permitted by the medical team. No unauthorized person(s) shall be allowed to enter or exit the villages/colony without prior approval from the administration or from the DMO/DSO; and no gathering will be allowed in these villages and colony.

The SP will deploy police force to regulate the movement of the people, and to ensure supply of essential items and other emergency services.

The DMO will oversee the medical needs of the residents/inmates of these villages and colony, as may be required, and also carry out screening activities when required.