State records 68 new Covid-19+ve cases; ICR continues to lead tally

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 21: Sixty-eight Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the state on Tuesday, with the Itanagar capital region (ICR) registering 57 of the cases.

The current number of active cases in the ICR is 347, followed by Changlang and Namsai with 33 active cases each.

F and G Sectors in Naharlagun recorded the highest positive cases of 18, while Itanagar recorded 17 new cases in the Hotel Donyi Polo area.

While 12 new cases were detected at the Naharlagun police station recently, Tuesday’s Covid bulletin recorded eight positive cases at the station.

The areas in detail in the ICR are (see box).

In the districts, Papum Pare recorded one positive case; two returnees and four persons outside quarantine facilities (QF) tested positive in Lower Subansiri district; and three returnees in Namsai district tested positive in QF.

One positive case in Lower Dibang valley (LDV) is an essential commodities driver.

Meanwhile, 16 people in the ICR and two in LDV were discharged on Tuesday.