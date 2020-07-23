Army, Para military, NDRF, GREF have high Covid-19 cases: Health dept

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 22: The Indian army and paramilitary forces, NDRF, GREF have reported 189 Covid-19 positive cases in the state, according to the health department.

The ITBP has the highest number with 54, followed by the NDRF with 53 and CRPF-32, GREF-16, Indian Army-32 and Assam Rifles-2, said Health and Family Welfare Secretary P Parthiban while addressing the media on Wednesday.

He said that most of the positive cases have been reported from among the returnees.

“A total of 208 have been tested positive in Arunachal Pradesh among these groups, including the discharged cases,” he said.

The secretary further informed that during the ongoing sero-surveillance, out of 1066 samples, 13 people tested positive on Wednesday.

The cases were reported from G-Sector and Polo Colony with three cases each; one each from Modi Rijo, Prem Nagar, Gurudwara area and E-sector, while three others were reported from Nirjuli.

“Efforts are on to get more tests done,” he said.