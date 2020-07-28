GNRC puts Covid care units at people’s service

GUWAHATI, Jul 27: GNRC, the leading super specialty hospital of the Northeast, has set up dedicated Covid care units for the people of the Northeast.

The GNRC has made operational two Covid care units at its ‘Good Health’ unit in Dispur and its north Guwahati unit.

The GNRC Good Health Clinic, which is based near the GNRC’s Dispur and Sixmile units, has been converted into a fully functional indoor facility with an ICU unit for Covid-19 patients.

An entire block of the GNRC Medical, north Guwahati, has been converted into a Covid care facility.

However, the rest of the hospital premises of the GNRC in north Guwahati will be open for the public to avail treatment for non-Covid ailments. Similarly, the GNRC units in Dispur and Sixmile will continue to serve patients suffering from non-Covid-related ailments.