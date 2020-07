[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, Jul 27: Jaipur-based 186 Bn CRPF in Namsai district observed its 82nd raising day at the battalion’s headquarters as well as at all other company locations.

Commandant Rajiv Kumar, Second-in-Command Amit Mishra, Assistant Commandants Pawan Kr Trigunayat and Anil Khatri, MO Dr Sohag Biswas, and other subordinate officers and jawans paid obeisance to all the martyrs of the CRPF.

Head Constable VC Joseph (PMG) laid the wreath at the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’.