2043 antigen tests conducted in ICR on Tue

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 28: Altogether 2043 antigen tests were conducted in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Tuesday, and 30 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Informing about this, ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme said the number of cases in Naharlagun continues to rise.

“We are worried about the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Naharlagun. Based on our findings, we are working out a detailed plan to scale up testing in the worst-affected areas,” said Dr Perme.

He said there was a lower turnout for testing on Tuesday.

“1664 antigen tests were conducted in 20 wards of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation. Usually, the tests go above two thousand. We are assuming that people were busy shopping for grocery items and therefore missed the test,” he said.

The DMO appealed to the people to volunteer for antigen test and cooperate with the teams conducting the tests.

“The only way to stop further spread of the virus is by testing and isolating the infected people. So, please come forward for the test. Also, people should maintain social distance, wear masks, and not go out unless they have urgent work,” said the DMO.