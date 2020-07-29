Mein calls for formulating purchase preference policy

ITANAGAR, Jul 28: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has called for formulating a purchase preference policy for products manufactured in Arunachal.

“The government of India has provided clear policy guidance for promoting domestic industries by providing purchase preference for the products manufactured in India. On similar lines, we need to provide some preference to the goods produced in the state in government procurement, in order to promote investment in manufacturing industries in the state,” Mein said during a videoconference with the industries minister, the planning & investment commissioner and the industries secretary on Tuesday.

He requested the industry department to “initiate the process of formulating the purchase preferences,” and called for promoting local entrepreneurs and products like the kiwi wine ‘Naara Aaba’.

The DCM also asked the officers to find out the reasons for the failure of the pineapple processing unit in Niglok in East Siang district and the tomato processing units in Rupa in West Kameng district, “and find remedial measures.”

He asked the officers to enquire about the palm oil companies that had signed MoU with the state government for setting up processing industries with a buyback policy.

Mein expressed unhappiness on learning that some of the palm oil companies are not turning up to set up processing industries and to buy back the matured seeds produced by the local growers.

He informed that many progressive farmers in East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts have grown oil palm on large scales.

The DCM, however, expressed hope that the mega food park which is coming up in the state capital would “cater the processing and marketing needs of local agricultural produces.”

He said the state government would provide all logistic support for laying an approach road and providing electricity and water supply to the mega food park.

Industries Minister Tumke Bagra asked the industries secretary to process the draft policy for purchase preference for products manufactured in Arunachal to be vetted by the planning, finance & law department at the earliest and place it in the next cabinet meeting for approval.

“Industrial sectors like the micro, small & medium enterprises and indigenous textile and handicrafts need to be given due importance and considered as a priority sector by the state government in order to promote local entrepreneurs,” Bagra opined.

Planning Commissioner PS Lokhande assured to work in coordination with the industries department and finalize the policy within 15 days.

He also assured to “simplify and expedite the process of getting clearance through a single window for potential and interested investors by bringing in desired modifications in ease of doing business.” (DCM’s PR Cell)