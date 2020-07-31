State records 150 Covid-19 recoveries on Thu, 74 new cases

ITANAGAR, Jul 30: The state recorded 150 recoveries from Covid-19 on Thursday in various districts, with the Itanagar capital region (ICR) recording the highest number of 85.

Twenty-five people recovered in Namsai, 10 in Tawang, eight in Lower Subansiri, seven in Upper Siang, four in Anjaw, three each in Changlang and West Siang, two each in West Kameng and East Siang, and one in Siang, as per the daily Covid bulletin.

Meanwhile, 74 new Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the state on Thursday, out of which the ICR reported 21 cases. (For details of the ICR’s locations, please see box.)

In Changlang, seven members of a shopkeeper’s family tested positive. Seven from ‘ply wood mail’ in 9 Mile, one from the Assam Rifles, one from the CRPF, and a returnee from Visakhapatnam also tested positive.

In Namsai, six cases were detected among shopkeepers during tests carried out at Namsai Tinali. Two returnees from Assam also tested positive, besides an employee of the PHE department.

Tawang reported seven positive cases among people working under the BRTF, in quarantine facilities.

Papum Pare reported four cases. Two are police personnel, and two are returnees from Tawang.

One case each was detected in Tirap (Assam Rifles), Siang (returnee), Lower Dibang Valley (primary contact), Lohit (BRTF returnee), East Siang (handyman, at the check gate) and East Kameng (primary contact).

Thursday’s Covid bulletin also included the 10 returnees from Tawang who tested positive in Lower Subansiri on Wednesday.