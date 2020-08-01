Miao town declared containment zone

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Jul 31: Miao town in Changlang district has been declared as a containment zone, while TR Camp (Chophelling Tibetan settlement) and Namphai-II have been identified as buffer zones for the next six days, with effect from 31 July.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting of the rapid response team here on Friday, following the detection of 38 Covid-19 positive cases at the CRPF camp here through rapid antigen tests on Thursday.

The CRPF camp in Upper Miao has been notified as a

temporary Covid care centre (CCC) for the jawans who tested positive on Thursday. All the cases are asymptomatic.

Miao ADC Tage Rumi said “the purpose of declaring containment and buffer zones is to effectively trace the primary and secondary contacts of positive persons to contain further spread of the pandemic.”

The ADC urged any person or persons who had come in contact with any CRPF personnel during the last 15 days in Miao or elsewhere to inform EAC Apollo James Lungphi (96126 66396), CHC MO Dr H Jongsam (89746 87664) and RWD JE J Ngomdir (87944 23709) immediately through a phone call or through WhatsApp to enable instant arrangement of rapid antigen test and further action.

“Symptomatic cases, if any, will be shifted to the appropriate CCCs,” an order from the ADC read.

Also, the Miao CHC’s OPD service will remain closed during the containment period, except for emergency cases.

Officers and staffers on duty at the Namchick gate, however, are exempted from the restrictions within the containment zone.

Meanwhile, the KBM Hospital in Injan has also been sealed after recent contact tracing reports found that one of the Covid-19 positive patients from Miao had visited the hospital for treatment. The hospital has been temporarily sealed in order to trace out all those who may have come in contact with the positive person.