Efforts on to complete DCHC on time: PHED CE

MIDPU, Jul 31: PHED Chief Engineer Toko Jyoti, who is overseeing the construction of the dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC) here in Papum Pare district, said efforts are on to complete the hospital at the earliest.

Interacting with the press here on Friday, he said issues like heavy rainfall and lack of labourers and materials have affected the progress of work.

“We were told about the requirement of additional infrastructure only on 21 July by the health department. From 23 July onwards, the work was started on a war footing. The people are working in two shifts, and more than 150 labourers are engaged. One of my technicians even met with a serious accident and is in the ICU at the TRIHMS,” informed the CE.

He said almost five days were lost last week due to heavy rainfall. However, he gave assurance that the hospital would be ready by 7 August if the weather condition improves.

Jyoti informed that, besides the prefabricated cabins which have arrived from Jamshedpur, several structures need to be constructed to make the hospital functional.

“We are constructing accommodation for the health workers for stay during their duty time. Other infrastructure include kitchen, dining hall, toilets, reception, doctor’s lounge, doffing and donning room, guard room, mini-OT, nurse room, laundry house, boundary fencing, water tank, etc. Everything is being done based on the requirements submitted by the health department,” the CE said.

Meanwhile, a team of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, led by its vice president Meje Taku visited the hospital site on Friday and interacted with the officials, the contractor and the labourers.

Taku urged the state government to make the hospital functional only when it is fully ready.

“Please don’t do inauguration just for the namesake. Also, the government should not announce deadlines. Even if some time is taken, get quality work done,” said Taku. He said the DCHC should be properly furnished and the best equipment should be provided to it.

On Thursday, Health Minister Alo Libang had said that the DCHC would not be made operational until all required infrastructure is in place. His statement came in the wake of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar’s visit to the DCHC site on 21 July, when Kumar had announced 31 July as the deadline for the completion of the work.