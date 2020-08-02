Media community thanks GoAP for ad policy for electronic media

ITANAGAR, Aug 1: The Arunachal Press Club (APC), the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, and the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) would like to extend our gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the state cabinet for giving the nod to the Arunachal Pradesh Electronic Media Advertisement Policy, 2020.

A longstanding demand of the media community of the state, the policy will go a long way in ensuring financial security for many of the electronic and digital media outlets functioning in the state under the banner of the AEDMA.

In the absence of a concrete advertisement policy, electronic news outlets in the state have had to rely on broadcast fees to pay wages to their employees and to stay afloat. With the approval of this policy, it is hoped that such practice will be curbed as journalists and media house owners will feel more secure financially.

It has been due to the years of constant and unwavering pursuit by the media bodies of the state, and the personal willingness of the chief minister, that the policy has seen the light of day.

Saturday’s cabinet decision is also the result of the pursuit by past and present executive members of the press bodies who fought hard to ensure financial security for hardworking and genuine journalists.

Special mention needs to be made of one of our pioneer journalists, late Taro Chatung, who paved the way for many of us to follow.

We would also like to express our gratitude to former APC president Chopa Cheda for pursuing the matter during his tenure.

It is our genuine hope that the security and the safety blanket that the policy seeks to provide will enable and embolden journalists to uphold the ethics of a free press and not sway to the winds of populism.