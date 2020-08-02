83 Covid-19 cases reported on Sat, 51 discharged  

ITANAGAR, Aug 1: The state recorded 83 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, with the Itanagar capital region (ICR) recording 38 of the cases.

The highest number of positive cases (12) was detected in the area near the Barapani bridge in the ICR. (For details of the ICR’s locations, please see box.)

Four of the total 83 cases are symptomatic while the rest are asymptomatic.

East Siang recorded 10 positive cases – seven of them healthcare workers. A truck driver and his handyman tested positive at the check gate, while one case is a returnee from Namsai district.

In Tirap, six cases are among central paramilitary forces (CPMF) personnel. Two other positive cases are a baker and a truck driver.

Seven truck drivers tested positive at the check gate in West Kameng district.

Upper and Lower Siang districts recorded four cases each. All four cases in Upper Siang were found among CPMF returnees from Assam and in quarantine facility (QF), while three shopkeepers and one from the CPMF tested positive in Lower Siang.

Tawang and Lower Subansiri detected three positive cases each. In Tawang, one is a returnee from Itanagar, one is a primary contact, and one is from the CPMF. Lower Subansiri’s cases include two from the CPMF and a returnee from Longding.

Namsai and Shi-Yomi detected two cases each. In Namsai, one is a primary contact and the other is a businessman who tested positive at the check gate. The two cases in Shi-Yomi are Assam returnees and tested positive in QF.

One positive case was detected in Kharsang in Changlang, and Longding detected one case – an Assam returnee.

Meanwhile, 51 people were discharged on Saturday, including 26 in the ICR, 11 in West Siang, seven in East Siang, five in Papum Pare, and one each in Tirap and Lower Dibang Valley.