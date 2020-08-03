26 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sun

ITANAGAR, Aug 2: Twenty-six new Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the state on Sunday.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded eight cases. Three each were recorded in Polo Colony and G Extension and adjoining areas in Naharlagun. One case each was detected in Dokum Colony and Model Village in Naharlagun.

In the districts, Lohit recorded six cases among returnees in quarantine facilities (QF).

East Siang reported a total of four cases. Two are healthcare workers, one is a teacher, and one is a retired service person.

In West Kameng, one is a returnee, while two are truck drivers who tested positive during tests conducted at the check gate.

East Kameng also reported two new cases in returnees from Bihar in QF.

One case each was detected in Changlang (Bijoypur, Bordumsa), Lower Dibang Valley (UP returnee in QF) and Leparada (Bihar returnee in QF).

Meanwhile, a total of 27 people were discharged on Sunday, including 14 in the ICR, seven in East Siang, five in Namsai and one in Tirap.

Additionally, the health department has issued a corrigendum, informing that the bulletin of 1 August erroneously showed 42 positive cases in East Siang. It should have been read as 41 cases, it said.

Our correspondent reports: East Siang District Surveillance Officer Dr T Talom said the district health department has been conducting rapid antigen tests at the community level, including on high-risk contacts of Covid-19 positive patients, and “detecting many positive cases.”

Shops, business establishments and daily markets remained closed in Pasighat, Ruksin and Mebo towns following the administration’s lockdown order.

The weeklong lockdown will end on 7 August.