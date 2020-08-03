Admin arranges for home delivery in Bordumsa

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, Aug 2: To ensure that the residents of the containment zones get LPG cylinders during the lockdown period, the ADC here in Changlang district has engaged M/s Bordumsa Gas Agency to unload LPG cylinders at the playgrounds of the secondary school in Gidding and the middle schools in Kherem and Mohong Mura, and at Chinam Tang market.

The date and time for delivery is to be fixed by the gas agency, depending on the availability of refilled cylinders, and based on public demand.

The ADC has directed all those engaged in home delivery services to undergo rapid antigen tests at 10 am on 3 August, “without fail,” at the community health centre, before going out for deliveries.

M/s Singpho Lamp will home-deliver essential items ordered through the mobile app ‘Fav N Fresh’ from 2 pm of 3 August to 7 August. The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore.

In case there are issues with the app, customers may contact IT Officer Mainong Jenbum at 79738 24311.

Requirement of items may also be sent to the manager of Singpho Lamp through WhatsApp.

Certain areas in Bordumsa town have been declared as containment zones, while the remaining areas of Bordumsa circle have been identified as buffer zones till 7 August to prevent the spread of Covid-19.