Daytime entry of trucks banned in ICR

ITANAGAR, Aug 2: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Komkar Dulom has informed that no trucks will be allowed to enter the ICR during daytime, starting Monday.

Briefing the press here on Sunday, the DC said trucks may unload their consignments from 6 pm to 6 am.

“The trucks entering from Banderdewa gate during daytime will have to wait at the interstate truck terminal and deliver the goods at their respective destinations in the period between 6 pm and 6 am,” the DC said.

He also said that the wards, colonies or buildings which have been declared as containment zones will have to strictly follow the guidelines and no activities will be allowed.

“There will no movement of people, except for medical case and essential services. Also, as per the latest MHA guidelines, the containment period will be of 14 days,” informed Dulom.

The administration has said it will initiate strong action against those who violate the standard operating procedures (SOP) after the lockdown is lifted. People out on the streets without mask will be fined Rs 200, and transport service providers like Tempos, Trekkers, autorickshaws, etc, violating the SOP will also be fined Rs 200.

“Spitting in public space and consuming alcohol in public places will attract fines. Repeat offenders will be arrested and transport service provider might lose their licences for repeat offence,” said the DC.

He especially appealed to the residents of Itanagar to strictly follow the SOPs.

“Maximum numbers of Covid-19 cases have been reported from Naharlagun. Till now Itanagar has relatively remained safe. Now the onus lies on every citizen to continue to keep the town safe by maintaining SOPs. Similarly, the citizens of Naharlagun also need to play their part to stop the spread of virus,” he added.

The DC also announced that henceforth inter-district movement is free and no one needs to take permission from his office for travel. The shops will open on alternate days in the ICR region, he added.