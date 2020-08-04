State records 60 Covid-19+ve cases 16 primary contacts test positive

ITANAGAR, Aug 3: Sixty new Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the state on Monday, with 16 primary contacts also testing positive for the virus.

In Namsai, 11 primary contacts of a previously detected Covid-19 positive person were found to be positive, while five primary contacts in East Kameng tested positive.

Two other cases in Namsai were detected at the check gate.

East Siang reported the highest 14 cases on Monday, out of which seven tested positive in Pasighat. Four others are healthcare workers, two are returnees, and one is a truck driver.

In Changlang, six personnel of the central paramilitary force (CPMF), two in Upper Colony Barrack Line in Miao, and one in Bordumsa tested positive.

Lower Siang reported four cases among CPMF personnel, including their family members. Two others were detected in Likabali.

In the Itanagar capital region (ICR), two persons tested positive in the state quarantine facility in Lekhi and three were detected at the check gate.

Two people tested positive in Lekhi village in Papum Pare district, and one from the CPMF.

Three CPMF personnel were found positive in West Siang.

One case each was found in West Kameng (truck driver, at the check gate) and Longding (J&K returnee in QF).

Meanwhile, 67 people recovered on Monday, including 45 in the ICR, seven in Lohit, six in Upper Siang, five in Yupia, and one each in Changlang, Lower Dibang Valley, Kamle and Lower Siang.