NRCY imparts skill development trg

DIRANG, Aug 6: Eleven trainees participated in a programme on ‘Processing technology for yak coarse fibre products’, organized by the National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) here in West Kameng district from 4-6 August, under the institute’s tribal sub-plan.

The programme was aimed at developing skill among the tribal youths in tailoring, carpet-making and other yak coarse fibre products, the NRCY informed in a release.

After training coordinator Dr TP Singh exposed the participants to various yak fibre products developed by the institute, the participants were allowed to choose the products they were interested in learning about, and were given hands-on training.

In order to encourage the trainees, the product prepared by each trainee was evaluated, and the producers of the best three products were awarded.