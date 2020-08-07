Bank loans-related schemes discussed

DAPORIJO, Aug 6: Matters related to bank loans-oriented schemes and programmes were discussed during a meeting chaired by Upper Subansiri DC Kanto Danggen here on 5 August.

Addressing the participants, who included MLA Taniya Soki, bankers and HoDs, the DC asked the bankers and the HoDs to discuss ways to improve coordination among them, “in order to make the procedure for loan-oriented schemes more organized and hassle-free.”

He suggested that the district level screening committee should strive to select “genuine candidates,” and that the HoDs should “prepare innovative project proposals under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme.

The DC also highlighted the importance of educating the people on the ways to avail different loan-oriented schemes. He asked the HoDs to “come out with scheme names along with point-wise citations, which are to be incorporated into pamphlets and launched on Independence Day.”

The MLA in his address called for greater coordination among the bankers and the HoDs in implementing the loan-oriented schemes in the district effectively.

He also spoke on the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, and asked the HoDs and bankers to “come out with newer mindset, new ideas, and progress together.”

“The district has many minds to lead and, given the opportunity and the right platform, the youths and the entrepreneurs of Upper Subansiri are sure to be benefitted from a scheme like Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Soki said. (DIPRO)