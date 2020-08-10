Lack of master drainage at ISBT to be addressed: Nalo

LEKHI, Aug 9: Transport Minister Nakap Nalo on Sunday visited the interstate bus terminal (ISBT) here to inspect its condition.

The ISBT has been facing problems like waterlogging, mud deposits, and deterioration of the main terminal building.

Speaking to the press, the minister cited lack of a master drainage as the main problem affecting the ISBT.

“I have come along with engineers of urban development and senior officials of transport to look into the concern. Soon the tender for the construction of a master drainage will be floated. Our concentration now is on constructing a master drainage as soon as possible,” Nalo said.

He said though the fund is available, the tender could not be floated on time due to the Covid-19 situation. The minister said the department is working with a long-term plan to improve the condition of the ISBT.

Nalo further informed that several major infrastructures in the transport sector are coming up in the capital region.

“Two parking lots are coming up in Itanagar. The department is also going to construct new offices, boundary wall, entry gate, etc, at the APSTS workshop in Karsingsa. The workshop needs to be cleared of encroachment. The progress has been affected by Covid-19,” he added.

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Dani Salu informed that the APSTS’ bus and Sumo taxi service will resume from Monday.

“We are starting the services by following the standard operating procedure in view of Covid-19. But there are some areas and districts where people have opposed the start of the services. We will not start service in such places until the locals agree,” he said.

The secretary also said that passengers can book tickets online.