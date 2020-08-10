GMB campaign launched in Tirap

KHONSA, Aug 9: Tirap DC Bhanu Prabha launched the weeklong ‘Gandagi mukt Bharat’ (GMB) campaign here on Saturday.

As part of the campaign, cleaning drives and awareness activities were carried out here and in various villages. People from all walks of life, including government employees, students, youths, villagers and women group participated in the programmes in the last two days.

Prior to the campaign’s launch, the people of the villages in Dadam area repaired a 6 km stretch of the Tupi-Dadam road, making it motorable.

The DC urged the departments concerned and NGO leaders to conduct social services in all public places, colonies and important institutions during the campaign, which will continue till 15 August.

Representatives of NGOs, besides GBs, chiefs, students, youths, church and community-based women leaders, bazaar committee members, and HoDs attended the launch programme. (DIPRO)