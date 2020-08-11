76 new Covid-19+ve cases detected, 110 recover

ITANAGAR, Aug 10: The state recorded 76 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, out of which 23 were detected in West Kameng.

Sixteen of the 23 in West Kameng are personnel of the central paramilitary force (CPMF), five are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, and two are returnees.

It was followed by the Itanagar capital region (ICR), which reported 15 cases. Seven of them were detected at the Banderdewa check gate, three at the TRIHMS, and two at the state quarantine facility in Lekhi.

In Itanagar area, one case each was detected in a paid quarantine testing centre, the Covid care centre in Zoo area, and the RKM Hospital.

Five among CPMF personnel and one handyman at the check gate were detected positive in East Siang.

Of the six cases in Changlang, four are from the CPMF, one is a labourer, and another is a returnee from Bihar.

All five and four cases detected in Upper Subansiri and Leparada, respectively, are CPMF personnel.

A tea collector was found positive in Dirak in Namsai, and three other cases in the district are returnees.

Three primary contacts in Lower Dibang Valley also tested positive.

A returnee from Assam and a truck driver at the check gate tested positive in Tawang.

Two truck drivers tested positive at the check gate in Lower Siang.

In East Kameng, one positive case is a primary contact while the other is a driver in the PHE department.

Lohit reported one positive case among CPMF personnel, and one is a returnee from Assam who tested positive at the check gate.

One person from the CPMF in Kimin tested positive in Papum Pare. One returnee from Tawang tested positive in Lower Subansiri.

Meanwhile, 110 persons recovered, including 33 in Changlang, 28 in the ICR, 17 in Namsai, 13 in East Kameng, four each in West Kameng and Upper Siang, three in East Siang, two each in Lower Siang, Tawang and Shi-Yomi, and one each in Leparada and Tirap.

Last two cases in Shi-Yomi recover

DIPRO reports: The last two Covid-19 cases in Shi-Yomi – a mother and son duo – were discharged from the Mechuka quarantine centre on Monday after testing negative for the second time.

The two had tested Covid-19 positive on 1 August.

Dr Akar Koje, Dr Inu Ete and other frontline workers were present during the patients’ discharge.