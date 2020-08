The Kamle Employees Welfare Association (KEWA) handed over an ambulance (Bolero) to Kamle DC Hengo Basar, in the presence of DMO Dr Nani Rika, senior KEWA member Golom Lipen, and others, at the DC office in Raga on Monday. KEWA general secretary and Kamle DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin handed over the ambulance, which the KEWA procured with is own fund.