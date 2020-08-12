NSCN (K) operatives sentenced to 3 yrs’ RI

KHONSA, Aug 11: The district & sessions court here in Tirap district on Monday convicted two NSCN (K) operatives – self-styled (SS) second lieutenant Wangfai Wangsa and SS corporal Kekho Homkhu – of extortion and sentenced them to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

District & Sessions Judge H Kashyap also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them.

The court convicted Wangsa, a Myanmar national, under Section 14 of the Foreigner Act for illegally entering Indian territory. He will be deported to his native country after completion of the term.

Homkhu is a resident of Lazu in Tirap district.

“Even though there was sufficient proof that the accused are members of the NSCN (K) who possessed illegal arms, due to lack of prosecution sanction and FSL report to that effect, no conviction is recorded under the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act against the accused persons,” the court said.

The hearing of the case was conducted through a virtual court, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The duo had been apprehended by troops of the Assam Rifles from Kamka village in Pongchau circle of Longding district in May 2017.

Two pistols (9 mm and 7.65 mm) with magazines and live rounds, seven extortion receipts, two stamped letter pads, emergency ration, etc, were recovered from their possession.

Initially, the investigation was conducted by SI B Lukham of the Longding police station. Later, further investigation was conducted by Pongchau Police Station OC, Inspector A Chama. On completion of investigation, Longding DSP LL Singpho filed the chargesheet against the duo. (DIPRO)