W/Siang police crack down on drug dealers, 5 arrested

ITANAGAR, Aug 11: The police here in West Siang district have busted a drug racket and arrested five persons.

A team comprising DSP Sange Thinley, SIs Chankham Yangchang and Wangke Ronrang, and Constable Hari Robin conducted back to back raids at several locations for three days, starting 8 August, following surveillance of suspected drug dealers for over a month.

The team recovered contraband substance, suspected to be heroin, with a current market value of Rs 2 lakhs.

Five major drug peddlers were arrested in the raids. The peddlers had trafficked the contraband substance into West Siang with the help of drug dealers in Assam, and were planning to sell it to their customers.

A criminal case (No 55/20 u/s 21(b)/22(b)/27(a)/27A NDPS Act r/w Section 34 IPC) has been registered against them.

Similar drug rackets have been busted in the district in the last one year, but this has been a major breakthrough in terms of recovery as well as arrest.

“West Siang police is resolute to bring anyone involved in this organized crime seriously and ensure that they are brought to task,” said SP Jummar Basar, who supervised the raids.