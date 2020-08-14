Primary school on verge of collapse

[Correspondent]

SIGAR, Aug 13: Erosion by the Siang river has worsened over the past few months in Mebo subdivision of East Siang district, and now it is posing a serious threat to the primary school here.

A large portion of the school collapsed into the Siang river due to erosion, while the remaining building is on the verge of collapse.

Several families in the area have been affected by the river. Sigar village is located 14 kms from the Mebo ADC headquarters. During the last decade, several villages had to be shifted after the river eroded croplands, trees and homesteads. Now erosion is taking place at several villages in Mebo subdivision.

“We are shocked as our schoolhouse is now on the verge of total collapse into the river. We want rebuilding of the schoolhouse immediately to continue our schooling,” a student of Class 1 said.

More than half of the lower primary school here had collapsed into the river a few days ago.