I-Day celebration to be live-streamed

ITANAGAR, Aug 12: The Itanagar capital region (ICR) district administration has decided to live-stream the Independence Day celebration here.

Informing about this, ICR DC Komkar Dulom said the celebration will be low-key, in view of the Covid-19 situation.

“The I-Day celebration is being done based on the instruction of the government of India. Around 2,000 people will attend, on invitation. However, the IPR department is working out a mechanism to live-stream the celebration,” said Dulom.

Social distancing norms will be followed while arranging the seating, he said, adding that there will be no cultural display and parade.

The DC meanwhile appealed to the people to stop posting provocative messages on social media without verifying the facts.

“Covid-19 has emotionally affected the citizens and intolerance is growing in the society, which is sad. People need to learn to tolerate each other,” he said.

Meanwhile, ICR SP Tumme Amo informed that there is no law and order problem in the capital region.