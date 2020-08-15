APYC alleges irregularities in land acquisition

ITANAGAR, Aug 14: Alleging irregularities in the process of acquiring land for the construction of the road from 6.5 km to 16.5 km points between Chaglagam and Rocham, in Chaglagam circle of Anjaw district, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has demanded that the state government constitute a committee to carry out spot verification of the plots acquired for the road.

In a letter to the chief secretary, the APYC demanded that the committee, to be headed by a senior IAS officer, be constituted within this month to carry out the exercise.

The youth wing of the Congress party alleged that there were “false claims and misrepresentation of the hilly areas with cardamom cultivation, thereby preparing false bills for compensation,” and demanded rechecking of the radial distances of the plots shown.

Alleging involvement of the BRO, the army, the state government, and others in the corrupt practice, the APYC also demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter in a time-bound manner.

“A fair enquiry must be put forward to enquire defence level corruption,” the letter read, adding that the public money that has allegedly been misused must be recovered and the culprits booked and punished as per appropriate sections of the law.

The APYC also alleged that similar modus operandi had been adopted in the preparation/assessment of compensation against land acquired in various locations for construction of roads in Chaglagam circle.

Stating that the Congress party is with the government in the fight against corruption, the APYC, however, cautioned that it would raise the issue in the state assembly as well as the parliament if the demand is ignored.