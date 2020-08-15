Governor compliments RGU family

ITANAGAR, Aug 14: Governor BD Mishra complimented the authorities of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) for securing the second rank in the all India central universities’ ranking by scoring 83 percent.

“It is a brilliant accomplishment and it reflects well on the academic management traits and the good work of the faculty members, and more importantly, the contribution of the students of the university,” Mishra said in an appreciation letter.

The governor, who is also the chief rector of the university, complimented the faculty members, the students “and each and every member of RGU,” for their concerted efforts in achieving the high ranking.

He exhorted the university to focus on its strengths and further improve the environment of teaching, learning, personality development and placement of students. (Raj Bhavan)