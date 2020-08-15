CHIMPU, Aug 14: Members of the 21st Koloriang SHG provided relief materials to one Tolum Yatung, whose house here was reduced to ashes in a fire accident on Friday.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Though there is no report of any casualty, the entire house, along with belongings, was completely burned.
House gutted, SHG provides relief
