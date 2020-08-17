Man murders two, kills himself

LONGDING, Aug 16: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were murdered by one Malem Pansa – the woman’s father-in-law – who later killed himself in his residence in Forest Colony here on Sunday.

According to the police, they received information about the incident at around 8 am, following which a team led by OC Inspector Onyok Lego rushed to the spot. The police team thoroughly examined the scene of the crime and collected evidence.

As per initial inquiry, the accused, Malem Pansa, a retired ALC man, was an opium addict and had a history of harassing his daughter-in-law for money.

Reportedly, there had been a quarrel between them the night before the incident. Later, in the wee hours, the accused killed his daughter-in-law and granddaughter in their sleep with a machete, before killing himself.

The deceased and her husband, who is a sepoy in the Assam Regiment, have two more children: a seven-year-old and a four-year-old.

The OC informed that an FIR has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC and further investigation is underway. (DIPRO)