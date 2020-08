ITANAGAR, Aug 16: A 16-year-old schoolboy, identified as Alung Darung, is missing after he ventured into the Siang-Simang confluence in Boleng for a swim on Sunday.

Reportedly, he was swept away by the strong current of the river.

The Siang district administration has written to the 12th Bn NDRF, Doimukh, for carrying out search and recovery operation to locate the Class 11 student.