40 Covid-19 cases detected on Monday, 85 discharged

ITANAGAR, Aug 17: The state recorded 40 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, while 85 people were discharged on the same day.

Three out of the 40 people are symptomatic.

Ten new cases were detected in the Itanagar capital region (ICR). Four of them are returnees from Assam who tested positive at the state quarantine facility in Lekhi, two were detected in Abotani Colony and reported by the TRIHMS, one tested positive in a paid quarantine facility in Itanagar, one was reported from the Covid care centre at the senior officers’ apartments in the zoo area in Itanagar, one is a returnee from Seppa who tested positive at a paid quarantine facility in Naharlagun, and one tested positive at the Banderdewa check gate.

West Kameng reported eight cases, five of whom are army/central paramilitary force (CPMF) personnel, two are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier, and one is a returnee from Assam.

Changlang also reported four cases among army/CPMF personnel. Other cases include a returnee from Assam and one in Jairampur.

Three labourer returnees from Seppa and one returnee from Assam tested positive at the check gate in Tawang.

In Papum Pare, two cases were found in B Sector in Doimukh and reported by the Doimukh CHC, and one case was detected at the Gumto check gate.

East Kameng reported two cases. One is from the army/CPMF and the other is a primary contact.

Two army/CPMF personnel tested positive in East Siang.

A nurse of the Aarogya private clinic in Namsai, who is also a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier, tested positive.

West Siang (a handyman at the check gate), Upper Siang (a truck driver at the check gate), Anjaw (army/CPMF) and Tirap (Itanagar returnee) reported one case each.

In the meantime, 30 people were discharged in East Kameng, 14 in the ICR, eight in Changlang, seven in Tawang, six in Lower Siang, five in Lohit, four each in Papum Pare and Tirap, three in Namsai, two in West Kameng, and one each in Lower Dibang Valley and West Siang.