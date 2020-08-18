SIC registers case in nursing job scam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 17: The special investigation cell (SIC) of the state police has registered a suo moto case to investigate the cash-for-job scam in the recruitment of nursing officers under the National Health Mission in Lohit district.

The case [u/s 120 B IPC and 7, 8, 13 (l) (c), 13 (l) (d), 13 (2) Prevention of Corruption Act] was registered on Monday at the SIC police station and investigation has started, SIC SP M Harsha Vardhan said.

The result of the nursing officers’ recruitment tests, declared on 14 August, has been withheld till proper inquiry into the matter is conducted.

Ten candidates were selected as nursing officers on contractual basis on 12 August after written and skill tests.

However, in a widely-shared audio clip allegedly involving the Lohit DRCHO and a candidate who was not selected, the candidate is heard alleging that one of the selected candidates had paid Rs 2 lakhs while she had paid the same amount but was not selected.

A magisterial investigation is also being carried out in the alleged cash-for-job scam.