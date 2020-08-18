Potin-Anya gate road top priority: Tedir

YACHULI, Aug 17: Education Minister and local MLA Taba Tedir said that the Potin-Anya gate stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway project would be his priority for the next two years.

Addressing the Independence Day celebration here on Saturday, Tedir said the start of work on the Potin-Anya gate stretch and the Joram-Koloriang road has given much hope to the people of Yachuli constituency.

“I will try my best to prioritize these two projects as everyone knows that roads are very important for the development of our area. I also appeal to people to extend full support to the construction agencies and the department concerned,” said Tedir.

The minister also urged the people to take every precaution against Covid-19 and observe the instructions issued by the health department.

He felicitated achievers in various fields, as well as Covid-19 frontline workers and the toppers of the CBSE exams.

Tedir also distributed farm machineries under the CM Sashakt Kisan Yojana and hybrid seeds under the nutritional kitchen garden scheme among the beneficiaries. (With DIPRO input)