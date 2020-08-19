APUWJ issues ID cards to working journalists to stop misuse of press tag

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) on Tuesday distributed APUWJ-approved ID cards to the members of the state’s press in a simple ceremony at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) here.

The press cards were handed over to the members concerned by APC president Dodum Yangfo, who called upon all press persons to strive for quality journalistic works while upholding the press ethics and professional responsibility.

APUWJ president Amar Sangno, under whose initiative the development has taken shape, said, “In our continued attempt to curb the misuse of the press tag, the APUWJ has issued new ID cards to the working journalists.”

He informed that only the bearers of the new cards can gain entry into the Arunachal Press Club – a decision which was unanimously taken during an executive meeting of the APC, the APUWJ and the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association on 9 August.

The resolution to restrict the entry of journalists into the APC was taken in view of the mushrooming of various media houses in the state in the past few months.