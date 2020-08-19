Youths seek communal peace over MAR issue

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: A group of youths under the banner of the ‘Nyishi for Pan Arunachal-Arunachal is One’ appealed to all concerned to maintain communal peace, brotherhood and bonhomie with regard to the demand for a Mon autonomous region (MAR).

The group said that it decided to make the appeal in view of the present rift between the citizens of the state on communal lines, especially on social networking sites, over the demand for MAR.

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Tuesday, the group’s president Tarh Gambo said the group would strive to bring back the “old days when there was peace and brotherhood amongst all tribes in the state.”