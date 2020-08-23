Training in bakery launched

CHANGLANG, Aug 22: Thirty members of different SHGs are undergoing a training programme on ‘cake making and bakery products’ which got underway here on Saturday.

Sponsored by the NABARD and executed by NGO Green Lawn Society (GLS), the programme has been designed in such a way that women attendees could start their own ventures, the NABARD informed in a release.

Addressing the participants, GLS chairperson Marina Kenglang said the training programme is aimed at helping rural women “to get skilled in bakery products for micro enterprise development.”

“This would empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance,” she added.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy briefed the attendees on the MEDP for the benefit of rural women and SHGs.

“MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitates optimization of production activities already pursued by the SHG members,” he explained.