Antisocial elements planning violence, arson during ANYA bandh, says DGP

ITANAGAR, Aug 24: DGP RP Upadhyaya has claimed that the police have intelligence report of antisocial elements planning to indulge in arson and violence during the 36-hour bandh announced by the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on 27 and 28 August.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Upadhyaya said the police are taking the intelligence report “very seriously” and have made security arrangements accordingly.

“We have learnt a lesson from the anti-PRC riot and will strive hard to maintain law and order, come what may. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” the DGP said.

He briefed the media about the security arrangements in place.

“The whole Itanagar capital region (ICR) has been divided into five zones, which will be headed by a DIG rank officer. The zones will further be segregated into sectors, and each sector will be headed by an SP rank officer. The police will wear body cameras and drones will be used to identify rioters. The rioters will not be spared,” Upadhyaya said.

Twenty companies of the APP from various parts of the state have been deployed on duty. Further, the home affairs ministry has provided 21 companies of central paramilitary forces.

“Out of the 21 companies, 15 are already based in the state. They have arrived from various districts of the state along with the state police. They are following inter-district SOPs of the health department,” informed the DGP.

He said only six companies of paramilitary forces have come from Assam.

“The CPMF personnel who have arrived from Assam are being tested for Covid-19 by rapid antigen test. So far, 11 personnel, who were posted at the civil secretariat, have tested positive and we are taking care of them at the CCC,” the DGP added.

He appealed to the people of the ICR not to worry about the positive cases.

“We share their concern. In fact, we first wrote to the health department to conduct antigen tests on all the personnel of the paramilitary. I assure you, there will be no compromise with the SOPs of the health department,” Upadhyaya said.

Regarding fear of violence during the bandh, he said the police are trying their best to boost security.