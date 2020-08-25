TCL unions deplore AAPSU statement on ADC demand

ITANAGAR, Aug 24: Several student bodies of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts have condemned the statement of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) opposing the demand for creation of a Patkai autonomous district council (PADC), “without knowing the valid reasons and ground realities.”

A consultative meet on the demand for a Mon autonomous region (MAR) and PADC was held here on 19 August, during which AAPSU president Hawa Bagang reportedly said that autonomy must not be granted.

“Autonomy will not be granted to any region, and no one should dream about it, and no one should dare to think about it,” the organizations quoted Bagang as saying at the meeting.

In a joint press statement, the Wancho Students’ Union (WSU), the All Tangsa Students’ Union, the Nocte Students’ Union, the Tutsa Students’ Union and the Ollo Students’ Union said the demand for an ADC is a “constitutional right to fulfill the regional aspiration.”

They claimed that the state assembly already passed the bill for creating PADC and MAR in 2004 and the matter is now in the hands of the central government.

“Granting of autonomous is the state and central subject, which should not be interrupted by any organization because it is up to the prerogative of the state government to decide upon it,” said the WSU.

Stating that Bagang’s remarks were “beyond expectation,” the organizations demanded that he take back his words and apologize before the public.

They alleged that the AAPSU leader tried to mislead the people by addressing the meeting in an “arrant” manner, which they said did not go down well with the people of the TCL region.

They also sought to know what role Bagang played as the president of the apex students’ body of the state for improvement of the education scenario in the state, particularly in the TCL region.

The unions sought a clarification from the AAPSU leader, and said he should otherwise resign on moral grounds.