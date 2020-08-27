KVK Longding organises awareness prog of its activities

KANUBARI, Aug 26: The KVK here organised an awareness programme on its activities here at Longkhojan village under Lawnu circle of Longding district on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering of 36 participants, in-charge Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Longding Dr A Kirankumar Singh highlighted about the different activities carried out by the KVK for the welfare of the farmers in order to boost their production and productivity to double their income by 2022.

He explained about the OFTs and FLDs under which the farmers can benefit and the training through which the farmers can be well equipped with improved technical knowledge regarding the crops, fruits and vegetables, besides poultry, piggery, goatery, dairy activities, etc.

During the programme, the villagers put their requirements in the field of agriculture. In response, Dr Singh assured to help them in terms of critical inputs, technical guidance to boost their production and productivity to double their income. He also assured to help them in mechanization of the field works through customized hiring programme of the KVK.

He suggested that the farmers “take up production in a big way covering large area with selected crop of economic importance and suitable in their area.”

He also assured of the KVK’s help in linking market for sale of their produce.

For the time being, he encouraged the farmers to grow maize, soybean and toria in large areas under the guidance of the KVK Longding. He said that their produce can also be bought back for seed purpose as per requirement.

SMS (Animal Science) Dr Tilling Tayo also gave his inputs.