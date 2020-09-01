78 new cases on Mon, 63 discharged

ITANAGAR, Aug 31: The state recorded 78 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, of whom 21 were detected in the military, the central paramilitary forces (CPMF) and the civil police.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported 22 cases. Nine cases were reported from the paid quarantine facility in Itanagar, eight from the Banderdewa check gate, four from the TRIHMS, and one from the RK Mission Hospital.

In West Kameng, eight cases were reported from the general hospital in Bomdila and one case was found in the military.

Changlang registered eight cases. Four of them are IRBn personnel returnees from the ICR, two are Assam Rifles (AR) personnel who tested positive in a quarantine facility (QF), one is a returnee from Bangalore, and one is a driver.

Tawang reported four cases in the GREF and two in the military, while one other is a driver.

Four cases were detected at the Gumto check gate in Papum Pare, while two others were detected at the Hollongi check gate.

Three IRBn returnees and two other returnees from among the public – all from the ICR – tested positive in East Kameng.

A driver and a handyman tested positive at the Ruksin check gate in East Siang, besides one APP returnee from the ICR and a caretaker at the juvenile home in Pasighat.

Lower Siang reported two cases among returnees from Assam, and one case in the GREF. A primary contact also tested positive.

Two cases each in West Siang and Shi-Yomi were truck drivers who tested positive at the check gates.

Among the two cases reported from Lower Dibang Valley, one is a GREF official and a returnee from Delhi, and the other is an Assam returnee.

One case each was reported from the CRPF and the AR in QFs in Tirap.

One case each was reported from Lower Subansiri (APP ICR returnee), Namsai (CRPF), Anjaw (Assam returnee), Upper Subansiri (GREF) and Lohit (ITBP).

Sixty-three people were discharged from Covid care centres on Monday.

There are currently 1,220 active cases in the state.

DA notifies containment zones

DIPRO reports: Tirap DC Bhanu Prabha on 29 August issued an order notifying Pansumthong village and the entire Bank Colony in Khonsa as (Covid-19) containment zones for 14 days, with effect from 29 August.

Rapid response teams have also been constituted for contact tracing.

The residents within the containment zones can place their requests for essential items by smsing or calling 98612 862106 and 87947 89085.