‘Reconsider resolution on inclusion of state under 6th schedule’

ITANAGAR, Aug 31: The Nyishi Ethnic Students’ of Arunachal (NESA) on Monday demanded that the state government reconsider its resolution to seek inclusion of Arunachal under the 6th schedule.

The legislative assembly on 27 August passed a resolution to seek inclusion of Arunachal under the 6th schedule of the constitution, and amendment to Article 371 (H).

In a press conference held here on Monday, NESA president Biri Chattum said, “The resolution which moved in the assembly session was an eyewash act by the state government

to fool the people of the state. Bringing the state under the 6th schedule is like opening the path of those regions who are demanding for autonomous district councils.”

Condemning the assembly’s resolution, the NESA president appealed to the state government to reconsider the resolution within a week, and urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu not to allow the creation of a Mon or a Patkai autonomous district.

Chatum said the government along with all the community-based organizations (CBO) “should once again hold a meeting to discuss on future ramifications.”

The NESA stated that, instead of demanding inclusion under the 6th schedule, inclusion under something similar to Articles 371 (A) and 371 (G) should be demanded.

The NESA demanded an assurance from the government that even if the state is brought under the 6th schedule, Mon and Patkai district autonomous councils would not be created.

Serving a seven-day ultimatum to the government to reconsider the decision, the NESA threatened to launch a democratic movement if its demand is not met.