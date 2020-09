ITANAGAR, Sep 5: Karateka Lipin Ete bagged gold in the 14-15 years category in the international e-kata championship organized by the JGI School Sports University from 25 August to 5 September.

She performed Kata ‘Kosokundai’ in the final round.

Organized under the banner of the Karate Association of India, the event was participated by karatekas from Iran, Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi (UAE), besides India.